BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 185 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Pool were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

POOL opened at $298.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

