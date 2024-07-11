BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 2,628 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

