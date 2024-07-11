BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 5,439 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,773,000 after acquiring an additional 146,282 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 122.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ONEOK by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,115,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,210,000 after acquiring an additional 706,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 219.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 77,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $83.31.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

