BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,109 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,014,000 after purchasing an additional 792,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $18,987,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $13,309,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $9,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,343,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,274,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IDCC opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average is $107.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. Research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

