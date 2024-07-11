BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $155.62 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.11 and a 200 day moving average of $145.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

