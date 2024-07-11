BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI stock opened at $188.54 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.99.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

