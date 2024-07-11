BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,686,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after acquiring an additional 878,523 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 15,382.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 630,678 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,176,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,637,000 after acquiring an additional 620,866 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

