BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.91 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 75.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,038 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,863 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,039,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,450,000 after acquiring an additional 648,365 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,969,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.