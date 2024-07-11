BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $519,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PPL were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,789,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PPL by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

PPL Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

