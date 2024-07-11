BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $527,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,395,920 shares in the company, valued at $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 808,771 shares of company stock worth $27,677,253. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CG opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.