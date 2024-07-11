BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $721,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98,813 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,848 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $93,553,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LW opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.