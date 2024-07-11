BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $138.57 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average of $141.08.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.