BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,409,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after acquiring an additional 322,472 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $91,504,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 262,922 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $64.84 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.