BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,812,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,146,000 after acquiring an additional 798,946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,045,000 after acquiring an additional 507,193 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $28,771,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after purchasing an additional 280,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.48. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

