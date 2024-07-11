BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 2,084 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 152.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after buying an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $48,302,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,673,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.5 %

H stock opened at $152.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

