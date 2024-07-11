BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $313,544. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

