BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $152.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

