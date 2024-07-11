BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 128.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

