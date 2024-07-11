BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,099 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,283,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,092,000 after acquiring an additional 226,804 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $145,471,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BURL opened at $242.31 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $245.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.87.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

