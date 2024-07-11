BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 175,794 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,794 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.2% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.