BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,971 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TFI International were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFII opened at $149.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day moving average is $142.06. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

TFII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC cut their target price on TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.53.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

