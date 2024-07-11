BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 24,196 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,196 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Celsius were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Celsius by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 31.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELH. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Get Our Latest Report on CELH

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.