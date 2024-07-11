BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 753 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.4 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $144.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

