BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $537,000 Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RDY. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $78.44.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

