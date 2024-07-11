BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,058 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.