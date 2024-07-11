BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,171,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,514,000 after purchasing an additional 809,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,087,000 after purchasing an additional 742,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

EL stock opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.95 and a 52 week high of $196.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

