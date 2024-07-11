BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,258.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 26.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.70.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $396.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.53 and a 200 day moving average of $457.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

