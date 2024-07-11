BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE IR opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.