Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 151,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,054,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIO opened at $280.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.24. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

