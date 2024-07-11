BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CII. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,087,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $385,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $20.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

