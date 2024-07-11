Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$84.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$72.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$63.00 and a 52-week high of C$80.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

