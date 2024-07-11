Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.39

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$72.39 and traded as high as C$73.29. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$72.76, with a volume of 47,816 shares changing hands.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$72.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

