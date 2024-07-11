BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $99.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average is $87.68. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 59.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

