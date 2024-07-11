Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $4,580.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,914.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,990.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,040.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,831.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,650.80.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

