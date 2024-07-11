Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Lifted to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 469.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BCLI opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

