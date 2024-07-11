Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.38.

Get Braze alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Braze Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. Braze has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,835,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,477,010.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,011 shares of company stock worth $2,936,243. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after acquiring an additional 899,894 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Braze by 814.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 158,986 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $5,397,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 409.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.