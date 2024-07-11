BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

BRC stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. BRC has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in BRC by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 1,123,157 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in BRC by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 262,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 76,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

