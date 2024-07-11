Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

