Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price at $67.87

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $52.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

