Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Price Target at C$41.22

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.56.

BLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$34.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$25.40 and a 1-year high of C$36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.0561014 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

