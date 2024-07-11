Brokerages Set Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target at $40.78

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $39.55 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $73,162.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,967.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387 in the last 90 days. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

