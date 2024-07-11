Brokerages Set EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target at $41.33

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $42.21.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

