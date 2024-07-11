Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) PT at $1,274.33

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,319.40.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,534.09 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $799.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.01. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,385.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,283.67.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

