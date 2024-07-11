Brokerages Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target at $60.00

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on INDB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $49.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. Analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 215,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

