Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) PT at $16.77

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 960.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $218,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $121,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

