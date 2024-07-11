Brokerages Set Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price at $23.90

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBTYA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $18.17 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

