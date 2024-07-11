Brokerages Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) PT at $29.55

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

STLA opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,818,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,059,000 after purchasing an additional 972,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $832,785,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Stellantis by 329.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Stellantis by 63.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stellantis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,532,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,380,000 after purchasing an additional 548,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

