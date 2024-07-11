Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target at $12.83

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.94 million, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.1% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

