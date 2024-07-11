BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of BRP worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $63.68 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.06.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. CIBC decreased their price objective on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOOO

BRP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.