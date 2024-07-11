Bruce Booth Sells 453,960 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

  • On Wednesday, June 12th, Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,560,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

